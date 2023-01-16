KFC, customers raise R10 million for Gift of the Givers

Cape Town - Adding a R2 to the KFC Add Hope project during December has seen customers raise R5 million for Gift of the Givers. KFC has matched this and the humanitarian organisation will be receiving R10 million.

The fast food chain said when customers were asked to ‘add hope’ by assisting Gift of the Givers, they were met with with ‘absolute yes’. KFC Marketing Manager, Brand and Purpose, Andra Nel said KFC continues to be dedicated to doing its part to feed South Africans. “This was the reason behind our initial donation and our invitation to our customers to join us in this effort. We continue to be inspired by the amazing generosity of South Africans who, through their R2 donations, have spread the hope even further.

“Our partnership with Gift of the Givers has in the past been a great enabler to expand the reach of Add Hope, and it is especially due to their ability to mobilise and bring relief to those that need it most, that we decided to partner with them again this year,” Nel said. The KFC Add Hope partners with over 130 non-profit organisations (NPO) that forms part of the Add Hope beneficiary organisation network and serve over 30 million meals to children in need annually. “In addition to that, Gift of the Givers play a pivotal role and their ability to access rural and remote areas not necessarily covered by other NGO’s. Their overall credibility and dedication in the purpose space is directly aligned to KFC Add Hope’s own values,” Nel said.

The donation to Gift of the Givers will be going towards vulnerable child feeding projects in the Western Cape and Northern Cape, while also supporting the provinces of Limpopo, North West and Mpumalanga where funds will be used to lend support to areas where needed the most. Gift of the Givers founder, Dr Imtiaz Sooliman said the organisation’s vision was to make a real and telling difference and restore the hope and dignity of the most vulnerable in their time of need. “The reality is that South Africa is suffering economically with slow growth and high unemployment, and rising levels of poverty and food prices is putting added pressure on struggling households and communities.

“Donations and partnerships such as these only enhance the concept of South Africans joining hands to uplift fellow South Africans and for that, we are deeply grateful In 2021, KFC donated R5 million to Gift of the Givers which saw the organisation serve an additional 26 500 children and 318 00 meals over the festive period. “Every time a customer chooses to add R2 to their meal, they might be adding what many consider to be small change, but that small change effects truly big change and adds hope to thousands of children across South Africa.