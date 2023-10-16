Kloof Road to remain closed for up to 18 months due to Cape Storm damage

Cape Town residents and visitors are advised to use alternative routes as Kloof Road between Kloof Nek Road and Round House Road will remain closed for repairs for a period of at least 12 months up to 18 months. The City of Cape Town’s Urban Mobility Directorate confirmed the closure in a statement, saying this section of the road was deemed unsafe for use due to recent extreme storm damage.

How did it happen? The level nine storm event over the Heritage Day long weekend caused major landslides across Cape Town and the recent heavy rains exacerbated the issue. This caused an uncontrolled surface water runoff, resulting in the instability of the embankment. This instability caused slip failure of the slope along Kloof Road. This basically means the road surface and underlying layers are unstable and is not safe for public access. How long will the repairs take? According to the City of Cape Town's Mayoral Committee Member for Urban Mobility, Councillor Rob Quintas, an investigation will be conducted.

“A civil engineering geotechnical specialist will conduct an investigation and design the repairs, and once concluded, the City will determine how to proceed in reinstating the embankment and rebuilding the portion of Kloof Road that has been washed away,” said Quintas. “The estimated timeline for the necessary work could be 12 to 18 months before the road can be opened completely.” However, Quintas added that at this stage, it was very difficult to confirm specific timelines due to the magnitude and complexity of the damage.

The municipality vowed to update the public on the matter as it progresses with the project. The City of Cape Town reiterated that was in the interest of the public's safety that Kloof Road remained closed until the road had been repaired completely and it was impossible to implement a stop-go-system, or even to open only one lane along this section. What the expert says After the Cape Storm that battered Western and Eastern Cape, IOL reached out to Stellenbosch University Professor Richard Walls of the university’s department of civil engineering who gave his insights about infrastructure and roadworthiness.

Walls noted that mountain passes where these events have occurred required local engineers to investigate and to ensure it was safe. With regards to the storm, road damage varies from small mudslides that can be cleared in hours to large-scale damage from rivers which have affected bridges. “Where damage to roads and foundations have occurred, the time to repair them may vary from weeks to months,” Walls said.