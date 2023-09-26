Storm update: These are the road closures in place in the Western Cape

A storm at the weekend caused extensive flooding and damage to infrastructure across the Western Cape and these are the road which remain affected. On Tuesday, Western Cape Premier Alan Winde released a detailed report on current road closures across the province.

Overberg District Municipality • The low-water bridge across the Buffelsjag River to Swellendam is closed. • The low-water bridge in Slanghoek is closed. • The road between the N2 and Villiersdorp (Dennehof Golf Course), mud and water across the road.

• TR30/1 k30-31 road from Villiersdorp to the N2 is closed. • Villiersdorp to Worcester is closed. • Villiersdorp, the only route out to the MR279 to Grabouw.

• The road between Botrivier and Arabella is closed with trees and mud on the road. • The road between Grabouw and Villiersdorp is closed, there is sand on the road. • Bridge flooding first 5km between Bredasdorp and Arniston is closed, water over the road.

• The road from Caledon to Greyton is closed, there is water across the road in two places. • Karwyderskraal near Botriver is closed, trees and debris on the road. • The Swartvlei Road alternative route also closed.

• Arniston is completely cut off, all gravel roads and no through way via Prinskraal De Mond reserve is also cut off. • Hermanus to Stanford is closed due to water submerging the road. • George to Cape Town diverted at Swellendam, all roads in that area are dangerous.

• Genadendal area gravel roads closed Greyton to Storm River DR1303 (Greyton and Riviersonderend) Dr1298 (Caledon to Genadendal) DR1313 & DR1311 (Helderstroom and between Greyton and Riviersonderend) • The MR264 between Bredasdorp and Swellendam closed. • The MR261 between Bredasdorp and Struisbaai closed.

• The MR262 between Bredasdorp and Elim: Elim has access to Bredasdorp. • The MR1205 between Struisbaai has been cut off. • The Caledon and Tesselaarsdal road, the DR1257 Tesselaarsdal to Hermanus. The MR267 is the only access that Tesselaarsdal has.

• The Akkedisberg Road to Stanford has been closed to traffic, lane opens at 18km. • The Hemel-en-Aarde roads are closed. • Gravel roads between Aniston and Struisbaai have been cut off.

• Tradouw Pass has been closed. • The Botrivier Kloof big structure is gone. • The Palmiet Bridge along the R44 is closed.

West Coast • A tree is blocking traffic between Piketberg and Piket-Bo-berg. • Moorreesburg: Gouda Road there is a tree across the road. • Along the Uitkyk Pass possible damages have been reported.

• At the Dwarsrivier Farm: 45km from the Sanddrif Camp terrain people possibly trapped. • The back road between Algeria and Clanwilliam has been closed for about 10km. Cape Winelands District Municipality • Slanghoek closed: water overtopping road surface.

• Doringrivier closed: water overtopping road surface. • Moddergat closed: water overtopping road surface. • Lemoenpoort closed: water overtopping road surface.

• De Hoek closed: water overtopping road surface. • Kromme Rhee closed: trees on the road. • Franschhoek Pass closed: trees across the road.

• Robertsvlei closed: water on the road. • Nuy is closed for about 6.7k due to overtopping water on the road surface. • Kanetvlei in De Doorns is closed due water overtopping the road.

• Modderdrif in De Doorns is closed. • Konings River is closed for 7.8km due to water overtopping the road. • Simonskloof is closed due to water overtopping the road.

• The R62 from Montagu to Ashton is closed. • The R62 Barrydale to Montagu is closed due to water overtopping. Montagu is only accessible from the Ashton side. •The route between Robertson and Worcester is closed.

City of Cape Town • Chapman Peak is closed. Sir Lowry’s Pass is closed. Rock fall has been reported along the R44, Rooi-Els Road has been closed.

The South African National Road Agency Limited (SANRAL) • The N2 at Botrivier has washed away. • The N1 at De Doorns and Worcester is closed, the alternative route is via the Wolseley, Ceres, Trompsburg Pass. Oudtshoorn • Meiringspoort is closed.

• R62 between Ladismith and Barrydale is closed.