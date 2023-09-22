SA Weather Service issues weather warning for Western Cape

Western Cape residents have been urged to brace for strong winds and severe thunderstorms from Sunday after the South African Weather Services (SAWS) issued a weather warning. The City of Cape Town’s Disaster Risk Management said it was advised by the SAWS of severe weather warnings from Sunday afternoon.

A Yellow level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms leading to localised flooding or flash flooding has been issued for the Central Karoo, northern Cape Winelands, southern West Coast and the City of Cape Town. A Yellow level 2 warning for wind and waves leading to difficulty in navigation has been issued for the Cape Point and Cape Agulhas. A Yellow level 2 warning for interior winds leading to disruption to transport expected over the southern parts of Namakwa in the Northern Cape, Central Karoo, Cape Winelands, western parts of the Overberg and the City of Cape Town.

The spokesperson for the Disaster Risk Management in the City of Cape Town, Charlotte Powell said all relevant departments were on standby. Residents are reminded of the following tips on flood preparedness, mitigation and prevention: – Clear out drainage systems

– Raise the floor level of a structure so there is higher than the natural ground level – Make sandbags – Dig trenches around the house to divert water away