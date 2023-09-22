Viral video showing snow on Table Mountain is an old video, confirms weather forecaster

A video showing what appears to be a snow on the iconic Table Mountain has gone viral and set social media abuzz. However, the authenticity of this footage is under scrutiny, spelling bad news for those who wanted Instagram posts with Table Mountain snow.

Vox Weather forecaster Annette Botha took to Facebook and its other social media platforms to express doubts about the veracity of the video. Botha suggested that it could potentially be outdated or manipulated. Vox Weather later confirmed that it was an outdated video. In her statement, she pointed out that the freezing levels over the Western Cape currently exceed 3,000 metres, making it unlikely for snow to accumulate on Table Mountain unless these levels drop significantly to around 1,000 metres.

To investigate further, Botha's team reached out to Table Mountain Cable Way, located at the mountain's base. “After numerous calls, we got in touch with someone at Table Mountain Cable Car at the foot of the mountain. They only closed the cable car due to the extremely cold conditions and zero visibility, not because of snow.” The South African Weather Service reposted the video on to its own official accounts and issued its own forecast for the weekend.