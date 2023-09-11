LOOK: Late cold fronts bring snow to Cape regions while rest of SA braces for icy weather

Despite recent Spring Day celebrations across the country, Mother Nature is still very much in her Winter era with parts of the Cape waking up to snowfall after an icy weekend. Last week, IOL reported that two cold fronts were headed to Cape Town. Several impact-based warnings of strong winds were also predicted.

Snowfall is predicted over the Swartberg Mountains and over Little Karoo, near Uniondale, over the south-western mountains in the Northern Cape including Rooiberg and the mountains near Springbok. There could even be snow over Table Mountain, the peaks of Outeniqua and Langeberg.

Traffic congestion in Worcester? Maybe all eyes on those beautiful snow covered mountains😅

📷Pieter Jan Du Preez @SAWeatherServic pic.twitter.com/HnaRFSiMb6 — ReenvalSA (@ReenvalSA) September 11, 2023 The South African Weather Service said a second round of snowfall is expected over parts of the Cape provinces on Monday, spreading towards the Drakensberg areas in the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal on Monday.

Saws said the cold front is expected to move to the central and south-eastern parts of SA causing a significant drop in daytime temperatures across the western, central and south half of the country. This weather pattern is likely to bring isolated showers and rain in some parts.

Meanwhile, very cold conditions are expected across areas in the southern interior with disruptive snowfall over parts of the Eastern Cape and south-western high ground in KZN. Several impact-based warnings of snow, winds and waves are also predicted for the Cape provinces and KZN.