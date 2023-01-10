Load shedding blamed for sewer flow into Llandudno Beach as City of Cape Town bans bathing

Cape Town - The City of Cape Town has announced the closure of Llandudno Beach from Monday, January 9 until further notice. In a statement released, the City said the closure of the beach is a precautionary measure for the safety of all.

Story continues below Advertisement

“There was an overflow from a sewer pump station after an ultrasonic level sensor became faulty due to a power surge caused by load shedding. “This sensor has been replaced. The overflow has stopped. “This sensor helps to measure the sump (storage) levels at the pump station so that pumps can be switched on or off automatically to help manage the flow of sewage through this site. “The City continues to monitor this situation,” it said.

Various departments within the City have been activated to respond to the incident. According to the City, its health directorate will be taking water samples on a daily basis for water quality testing. It said this would be conducted until such time as the levels are within the minimum requirement for recreational activities as determined by the National Water Quality Guidelines.

Story continues below Advertisement

“Health warning signage has been erected, advising the public accordingly,” it said. The City has also announced the reopening of the Kalk Bay and Dalebrook tidal pools. However, the beach section between the tidal pools from Dalebrook to Kalk Bay remains closed until further notice.

Story continues below Advertisement

The closure is due to sewer overflow and the cause of this incident remains under investigation. “City Health has been taking water samples on a daily basis for water quality testing until such time as the levels are within the minimum requirement for recreational activities as determined by the National Water Quality Guidelines. “The water samples for the tidal pools have met the National Water Quality Guidelines, and as such, were re-opened on Monday, 9 January. Signage near the pools have been removed. While results show an improvement, the section of the beach between the two pools remains closed as a precaution until further notice,” the City said.