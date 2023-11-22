LOOK: City of Cape Town launches its festive season beach safety plans

The City of Cape Town launched its festive season beach safety plans at the Big Bay Surf Lifesaving Club on Wednesday. Cape Town Executive Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis, together with Mayoral Committee Member for Community Services and Health, Councillor Patricia van der Ross, and members of the Parks and Recreation Directorate were present.

Globally, drowning is the third leading cause of accidental deaths, and in South Africa, every three per 100,000 persons drown. During her presentation, Professional Officer for Recreation and Parks, Helen Jordaan, said 27.1% of people drown in oceans, harbours, and tidal pools, 22.9% in ponds, dams, and lakes, 22.9% in rivers and canals, and 12.4% in swimming pools.

Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis and Mayoral Committee Member for Community Services and Health, Councillor Patricia van der Ross, also took a dip in the icy waters at Big Bay Beach. Picture: Tracey Adams / IOL News Last year, the city recorded 19 deaths due to drowning, and in 2021, 27 deaths were reported. She said most drowning incidents occur on weekends, public holidays, and during the summer season, with 50% of incidents reported on weekends and public holidays. Jordaan has urged members of the public to swim between flags where lifeguards are on duty and to be aware of rip currents.

Lifeguards also gave safety demonstrations at the launch. Picture: Tracey Adams / IOL News She also stated that the City of Cape Town is the only municipality in South Africa with a Drowning Prevention Framework. Van der Ross said awareness and education on what members of the public need to do should be a main focus. “Prevention is better than cure, and we would like to remind communities of their responsibilities. Parents shouldn’t allow their children to go to beaches on their own.

“Parents should also encourage youth against taking alcohol to beaches,” she said. Lifeguards also gave safety demonstrations at the launch. Picture: Tracey Adams / IOL News Van der Ross further urged parents who visit 16 of the main beaches across the metropole to have their children registered with the Identikidz programme. This initiative was implemented in 2019 and provides children with a bracelet and has the parents’ information placed on their database. Should a child get separated from his or her parents or guardians, a scan of the bracelet will bring up the information, and parents or guardians can be contacted and safely reunited.

“Last summer, Cape Town’s beach lifeguards were able to ensure no fatal drownings during their duty hours at designated bathing areas. There were also no fatal drownings recorded at public swimming pools. “Of concern is that all 19 of the fatal drownings at beaches occurred outside of designated bathing areas or when lifeguards were off duty. We appeal to the public to be alert, even if you are a strong swimmer. Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis in his swim shorts. Picture: Tracey Adams / IOL News “Always swim between the red and yellow flags designating the safest swimming area, and listen to the instructions of our lifeguards. They are there for your safety and peace of mind,” Van der Ross said.

In a fun twist, Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis, sporting blue swim shorts with tiny white and red lighthouses, said people from all over the world and the country are preparing to come to Cape Town and visit its beaches, along with millions of Capetonians. Hill-Lewis also took a dip in the icy waters of Big Bay as lifeguards conducted safety demonstrations. “We are expecting bumper crowds. The city is deploying 330 policing personnel dedicated to specific beaches across the city. This includes law enforcement, traffic, Metro Police, and uniformed officers to man the special Beach Joint Operational Centres (JOCs).

“In total, over 4,000 uniformed enforcement and emergency personnel will be available in shifts as part of the city’s largest-ever safety deployment over a festive season. The season will also see 683 lifeguards and 750 clean-up staff on duty,” Hill-Lewis said. A total of 340 beach lifeguards and 343 swimming pool lifeguards will be deployed. Beach lifeguards are on duty between 10am and 6pm daily. Partners include Lifesaving Cape Town, with 14 clubs along the coast, and the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI), who are on standby to make emergency deployments of rescue swimmers and vessels operating from seven base stations across the city. The city would like to remind the public of four golden rules to be cognisant of when in and around water:

· Do not swim under the influence of alcohol · Do not leave children unsupervised in or around water · Beware of rip currents. If you’re caught in a current, try to stay calm and signal for help