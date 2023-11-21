‘Red Bull King of the Air’ has City thrilled as it returns to Cape Town for 10th year

Cape Town - ‘Red Bull King of the Air’ reaches new heights celebrating a decade of the extreme water sport event hosted in Cape Town. The City of Cape Town said it is thrilled to welcome back the premier big air kiteboarding competition returning to Kite Beach this November.

The air bending competition has become a staple event in the kitesurfing world and a signature event on Cape Town’s shores since it was first held in 2013. This year, 18 riders will take flight in their fight to be King of the Air on November 25 or on any day after that, depending on wind conditions. The weather window for the kitesurfing competition is November 25 to December 14.

This year, the talent is young and fresh with all eyes on Italian teenager Lorenzo Casati, who returns to defend the King of the Air title. Local athletes Luca Ceruti, Jason van der Spuy and Joshua Emanuel will also take flight in the competition, along with other international kiteboarders from Brazil, Columbia, England, France, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands and New Zealand. Mayco Member for Safety and Security, JP Smith, said: “Red Bull King of the Air is known for its breathtaking jumps, exhilarating flips, and high-flying action.

“The event’s annual return to Cape Town over the last 10 years is a testament to the Mother City’s reputation as a leading events destination. “The City is thrilled to support this event, bringing together some of the world’s top kitesurfers, who showcase their athleticism, creativityand the sheer joy of being out on the water. “And of course, the city itself plays a key role in the event’s success with its stunning coastline, steady winds, and vibrant atmosphere. It’s the perfect backdrop for such a high-energy, adrenaline-fuelled event,” Smith said.

The uniqueness of this event lies in the reliance on optimal wind conditions and a good swell for participants to boost off, he said. Around 8 000 spectators line the beach every year, cheering on the athletes as they take to the waves with their colourful kites soaring above them. The three highest-scoring tricks of a kiteboarder will make up the kiteboarder’s final heat score and determine the result of the heat.