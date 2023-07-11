Maitland Crematorium incinerator is back in operation

The second incinerator at the Maitland Crematorium which has been out of commission since late April, is finally back in operation this week. The City of Cape Town which owns the crematorium, said the cremator furnace which has been out of service since April 24, for maintenance has received the necessary authorisation from the Air Quality Control authorities and passed the required stack tests which measure air quality emissions.

It said the Maitland Crematorium is now fully operational and has been granted permission to operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week to assist in this period of high demand. The City of Cape Town said while there are other crematoriums across the province that are privately owned, it could not comment on their operational status. “Losing a loved one is a stressful time, especially planning to lay them to rest. We are aware of the backlogs and have worked hard to ensure the second cremator came online again as soon as possible,” mayoral committee member for community services and health, Councillor Patricia van der Ross said.

