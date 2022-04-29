Man arrested on suspicion of running cannabis farm network

Cape Town - A 42-year-old suspect is expected to appear in court on Friday after he was arrested on a charge of dealing in drugs. According to the Western Cape spokesperson for the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks), Zinzi Hani, the suspect was arrested by the Hawks’ South African Narcotics Enforcement Bureau (SANEB) after they raided a cannabis cultivation farm in Bo-Swaarmoed in the rural area of Ceres and seized drugs.

Hani said the team followed up on information received that drug activity could be taking place inside a farm, which led to the search and subsequent arrest of the suspect. A 42-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of running a cannabis farm network. Photo: Hawks “The arrest follows raids on a series of premises that were being used to cultivate cannabis, as well as three plantation plants that were discovered. “The suspect is detained on suspicion of conspiring to produce and distribute cannabis. The farm was found to contain altogether 171 plants worth an estimated value of R171 000 as well as dried dagga weighing 79.95kg to the value of R89 834,” Hani said.

Hani said more arrests were imminent. Provincial head of the Hawks, Major-General Mathipa Makgato, praised the team for their sterling work. Makgato said the Hawks were committed to tackling drug production in communities and would continue to act swiftly to reports of drug activity across the country.