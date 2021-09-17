Man nabbed collecting box of drugs from courier firm in Western Cape

Cape Town - An alleged drug dealer’s bold pick up of a consignment of dagga worth nearly R200 000 from a courier company’s Garden Route premises backfired when he was spotted by an alert police officer. Thembinkosi Ndwandwa was arrested on Monday by a member of the Knysna K9 Unit.

According to the Western Cape provincial spokesperson for the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) Zinzi Hani, the matter has been transferred to the Hawks for further investigation. In a statement released on Thursday, Hani said the arresting officer noticed two men leaving a courier service company in Market Street, in Knysna, the carrying boxes. When the officer approached the men, they fled on foot.

The officer managed to apprehend one of the suspects, Ndwandwa. She said the box was opened and packets of dagga, in different sizes, were found inside. Ndwandwa’s cellphone was also seized during his arrest for further investigation.

Hani said the dagga retrieved has an estimated street value of R178 000. Alleged drug dealer Thembinkosi Ndwandwa, 36, who was bust with R178,000 worth of dagga is expected to appear in the Knysna Magistrate's Court next week to apply for bail. Photo: Hawks

“The accused was taken in custody for dealing in drugs and the docket was handed over to the Hawks' South African Narcotics Enforcement Bureau team (SANEB) based in George who took over the investigation,” she said . Ndwandwa, 36, appeared in the Knysna Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday where he faces a charge of dealing in drugs. He was remanded in custody and is expected back in court on Monday, September 20, where he is expected to apply for bail.

Alleged drug dealer, Thembinkosi Ndwandwa, 36, who was bust with R178,000 worth of dagga is expected to appear in the Knysna Magistrate's Court next week to apply for bail. Photo: Hawks In an unrelated incident, members of the Hawks’ Durban Serious Organised Crime Investigation nabbed alleged drug dealer Nadaragen Chetty, 58, after information was received about a suspect transporting drugs from Johannesburg to Durban. Chetty’s vehicle was stopped and searched and 10 packs of heroin powder, with a street value of approximately R1.8 million, was found concealed in the dashboard.

He appeared in the Pinetown Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday and was remanded in custody. Chetty is expected back in court on September 22, where he will be applying for bail. [email protected]