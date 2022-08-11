Management and staff give full cooperation as probe aims to find how an elderly woman was 'left' outside overnight

Durban - Management and staff at the ACVV Maudie Kriel Home for Older persons are giving their full cooperation into an investigation following the death of an elderly woman at the weekend. On Wednesday, IOL reported that an elderly woman had died after she was allegedly left outside overnight. It was further claimed that the woman had been taken outside for a cigarette when she was reportedly forgotten.

Speaking to IOL, SAPS spokesperson Warrant Officer, Joseph Swartbooi, confirmed that a post-mortem would be conducted to establish the cause of death. He said police arrived at the nursing home at about 8am on Sunday. "Ceres police attended a complaint of a sudden death on Sunday, 7 August 2022. Upon arrival at the address in Van Riebeeck Street at around 07.54, they found the body of a female in a wheelchair. The victim was declared deceased on the scene by the medical personnel. Ceres police registered an inquest for further investigation," he said.

The ACVV National Council confirmed that an investigation, in collaboration with the Western Cape Department of Social Development, is underway. "The ACVV is also engaged in a process to reach out to the family. Pending the investigation and considering the resident and her family's privacy, further information will not be released to the media at this state," the council said. It said it would release a full statement once the investigation was complete.

The ACVV Maudie Kriel Home for Older Persons has 89 residents and 60 staff members. The council said the home is supported by the community as well as the residents' families and forms and integral part of the local community. "Therefore, ACVV National Council requests that the necessary support for the deceased's family, the community of Ceres, as well as the Home's residents and staff during these difficult circumstances, will be a priority," the council said, further thanking the authorities and public for their support.

