Cape Town - The Metrorail in the Western Cape has announced it is reopening a train line and shuttle service between Eerste Rivier and Bellville on Monday. The line had been closed since the introduction of the national lockdown regulations in 2020.

The region is completing the trial run on the re-instatement of the Eerste Rivier service on Thursday. Metrorail said bringing back the service on the line is a response to a number of requests from the communities and customers of the Eerste Rivier area to re-open the line. It also said the shuttle service between Fish Hoek and Simon’s Town will return from Monday.

The Fish Hoek line has been closed since the beginning of the year due to environmental issues (sand on the tracks) and the line is very popular with local and international tourists. Acting regional manager Raymond Maseko said: “I would like to thank all our customers for their patience with us as a business as we try to recover the service on most of our lines in the region”. This announcements comes after months of promise when Metrorail Western Cape had said it had plans to get the Central Line back on track.

