No bail for cop murder accused Zane Killian

DURBAN - ZANE Killian, the man who investigators belief fatally wounded Cape top cop, Lieutenant-Colonel Charl Kinnear, was earlier today denied bail in the Bellville Regional Court.

NPA spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said Killian will appear in court against on April 15. He said the defence intends to launch an urged bail application through the high court, however the state plans to oppose the application.

“The NPA welcomes this afternoon's decision as it is a step towards ensuring justice for the late Lt-Col Charl Kinnear, but there is still a long way to go as the investigation is still continuing," he said.

Meanwhile, an Elsies River gangster has been arrested after allegedly being caught with the suspected murder weapon used in the assassination. According to a leaked police report, Ashley “Nokkels” Williams was bust by the Hawks on Friday night after cops swooped in on his flat in Avonwood.

Cops confiscated a 9mm pistol with no serial number and 15 rounds of ammunition, as well as a packet of tik, but cops are sceptical of Williams’s role in the shooting. He is in police custody pending his next court appearance later this month.