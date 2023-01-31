PICS: SPCA rescues cats from ‘filthy flea-infested’ house

Cape Town - The Cape of Good Hope Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) rescued nine cats from what it described as a filthy, flea-infested home in Tygerdal. It said that while it was executing a court order, one of the cats was dying and a locksmith had to be called in after the owner pretended he was not home.

Story continues below Advertisement

The animal organisation said it received a complaint from a member of the public who stated there was a house full of cats in poor condition. It was also reported the house was extremely dirty inside and the cats could be seen sitting in the windows and scratching themselves. The Cape of Good Hope SPCA rescued nine cats from a filthy and flea-infested house. Photo: Cape of Good Hope SPCA On the day the complaint was received, Inspector Werner Taljaard and Cadet Inspector Rowan Davids went to the property to investigate.

No one was home at the time and they were unable to gain access to the property. A warning was left for the owner to contact the SPCA within 24 hours. The Cape of Good Hope SPCA rescued nine cats from a filthy and flea-infested house. Photo: Cape of Good Hope SPCA The owner responded to the warning and Taljaard and Davids returned to the property to conduct an inspection. Upon their arrival, the inspectors were met by a hostile owner and her husband who initially refused them access to the house.

Story continues below Advertisement

“After the owner’s husband was advised that a court order would be obtained if he did not co-operate and grant our Inspectors access, he then proceeded to allow Taljaard and Davids into the house. The Cape of Good Hope SPCA rescued nine cats from a filthy and flea-infested house. Photo: Cape of Good Hope SPCA “As the inspectors walked into the house, their nostrils were attacked by a strong, overwhelming smell of filth and urine. The Inspectors found the cats living in filth, and they were infested with fleas. “Some of the cats required veterinary care. The living conditions were far from ideal for both the cats and the humans inhabiting the house.

Story continues below Advertisement

The Cape of Good Hope SPCA rescued nine cats from a filthy and flea-infested house. Photo: Cape of Good Hope SPCA “Adding to the poor conditions, all the windows and curtains were closed, with no light or fresh air being allowed into the house. “A written warning was issued to the owner to provide the cats with veterinary care, treat the cats for external parasites and clean the living conditions,” the Cape of Good SPCA said. The Cape of Good Hope SPCA rescued nine cats from a filthy and flea-infested house. Photo: Cape of Good Hope SPCA The owner did not comply with the warning issued.

“This resulted in Taljaard having to obtain a court order to enter the property and seize all nine cats. The Cape of Good Hope SPCA rescued nine cats from a filthy and flea-infested house. Photo: Cape of Good Hope SPCA “The owner will now be facing charges of animal cruelty in terms of the Animals Protection Act 71 of 1962. “Any person found guilty of animal cruelty could face a fine of up to R40 000 and/or 12 months imprisonment with a criminal record,” the SPCA said.