Cape Town - Police in Cape Town are seeking assistance from the public in identifying four bodies. According to the provincial police spokesperson, Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi, there are two instances where police are seeking assistance.

In the first instance, members of the Provincial Serious and Violent Crimes unit seek to identify the bodies of three men. Swartbooi said police in Philadelphia attended a crime scene on December 14 at an open space near Van Schoorsdrift. “When they arrived, they found the partially decomposed bodies of three males who were shot and killed execution-style.

“Some of the clothing descriptions of items found at the scene are a pair of red bat jeans, adidas shoes and blue slippers. “Anyone with information that can assist the investigating officer, or anyone who is missing relatives, is kindly requested to call the investigating officer, Sergeant Estelle Wessenaar, on 071 517 3361. Alternatively call Crime Stop at 08600 10111,” Swartbooi said. In a separate incident, police in Mitchells Plain are seeking assistance in tracing the family of a man found dead on August 14.

Swartbooi said police attended a crime scene at Calypso Square, Town Centre, where they found the body of an unknown man dressed in red pants, a black shirt, blue jeans and black socks. “Reports suggested he was a homeless person. The unknown man was later identified as Johannes Brand, through fingerprints taken off the body. “Anyone with information or who can identify the deceased is requested to call the investigating officer, Warrant Officer Vuvan Claassen, on 021 370 1683, or Crime Stop at 08600 10111,” Swartbooi said.