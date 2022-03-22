Police officer arrested for tampering with evidence from a business robbery granted R1 000 bail

Cape Town – A police captain who was arrested on Friday for tampering with evidence has been granted R1 000 bail in the Tembalethu Magistrate’s Court. Mzole Crosby Mtabati, 53, a captain stationed at the Thembalethu Police Station was arrested by the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) for tampering with evidence in connection to a business robbery perpetrated at a Puma garage in the area on January 31.

He is facing a charge of defeating the ends of justice. According to the Western Cape spokesperson for the Hawks, Zinzi Hani, Mtabati’s arrest came after a search and seizure operation which was steered by the Hawks team in the office of the captain. She said this led to the discovery of empty cartridges that were removed from the crime scene.

“It is reported that on the day of the business robbery, a shootout ensued between the police and the suspects. “The Hawks’ Serious Corruption Investigation team arrested the suspect after the team determined that the suspect had removed evidence from the scene,” Hani said. The matter has been postponed for further investigation.

Mtabati is expected back in court on April 25. [email protected] IOL