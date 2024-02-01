Pringle Bay residents told to evacuate as fire threat reignited

As the Pringle Bay fire renews its threat, Overstrand municipal manager Dean O'Neill has announced the dispatch of aerial resources to support ground teams and crews in the area. The fire, which was previously under control, has become active once more, prompting authorities to issue an evacuation order for households in Ceaser and surrounding roads in Pringle Bay.

The Pringle Bay fire, now on its fourth day, continues to pose a threat as 61 firefighters, 3 aircraft, and 3 transport buses are actively engaged in firefighting operations. The blaze has consumed approximately 800 hectares of land. The Overstrand Municipality, in collaboration with Working on Fire-Kishugu, has deployed assets to contain flare-ups and prevent the further spread of the fire. The designated assembly point for evacuees is the Kleinmond Town Hall.

In an earlier update posted at 1pm, O'Neill reported the closure of the R43 between Pearly Beach and Buffeljags due to poor visibility caused by smoke and the presence of emergency vehicles on the road. Traffic officials are on-site to redirect traffic as they work to address the situation. The Buffeljag fire, located in thick, inaccessible vegetation, persists as a significant challenge for firefighting efforts.

It is believed that the fire has split into two fronts, complicating firefighting efforts of containment. Authorities are focusing on structural protection measures, and smoke is expected to be visible in the Pearly Beach/Gansbaai vicinity. Our resources have once again been activated by the @OverbergFPA to contribute to the multi-organisational efforts in fighting the #BuffelsjagFire.#savinglives #ProtectingTheEnvironment #SummerFireSeason @environmentza @GovernmentZA@epwpza pic.twitter.com/hv8gSmikhI — Working on Fire (@wo_fire) February 1, 2024 The R43 between Pearly Beach and Buffeljags remains closed to the public due to safety concerns.

Meanwhile, Working on Fire have been activated to contribute to the multi-organizational efforts in fighting the Buffelsjag fire. A total of 39 firefighters, one aircraft, three buses, and one fire truck were deployed as part of efforts. Authorities said the situation remains dynamic, urging residents to stay vigilant and adhere to evacuation orders for their safety.