Western Cape fires: Over 100 firefighters tackle fires across province

A battle against raging fires continues in multiple areas of the Western Cape, with more than 100 firefighters from Overstrand, Swartland, George, and City of Cape Town municipalities fighting to contain the blazes. Overstrand municipal manager Dean O'Neill reported that the fires have reached heights of up to five metres in some parts, posing a significant challenge to firefighting efforts.

In the Overcome Heights informal settlement, Disaster Risk Management Centre (DRMC) spokesperson Charlotte Powell provided an update, stating that the fire services are now wrapping up operations. The initial assessment reveals that around 40 structures have been affected, leaving 150 residents displaced. A 12-year-old boy was treated for burn wounds, and damage includes standpipes, portable toilets, and electrical infrastructure. Disaster Risk Management staff will conduct detailed assessments, and city services will be activated to assist those affected. In Masiphumelele, 30 dwellings have been destroyed, affecting 100 people. Various NGO partners will provide humanitarian assistance, and various city departments will assess the infrastructure damage.

Another fire in Broadlands, Strand, resulted in the destruction of three formal houses and six informal dwellings. DRMC is coordinating relief efforts. Meanwhile, in Betty's Bay, the Hangklip fire has prompted precautionary evacuation orders for households from the corner of Porter Drive and Delport Road towards Silversands. The assembly point is the Kleinmond Town Hall. A full evacuation order was issued on Tuesday for Pringle Bay, with Kleinmond Town Hall designated as the emergency evacuation centre. The fires have prompted widespread road closures, with the R43 between Pearly Beach and Buffeljagsbaai remaining closed.

Working on Fire, dispatched by partners WOF-Kishugu, has deployed resources strategically: Kluitjieskraal Fire: 13 firefighters, 2 technical backup Pringle Bay Fire: 59 firefighters, 2 technical backup

Buffelsjag Fire: 29 firefighters, 1 technical backup Grabouw Fire: 20 firefighters, 2 firefighting trucks Brandvlei Fire: 31 firefighters, 2 technical backup