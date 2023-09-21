Questions arise over SA Navy's capabilities: Fatal accident sheds light on naval strength amidst global comparisons

The tragic events that unfolded off the coast of Cape Town and claimed the lives of three high-ranking navy officers this week have thrust the spotlight on the South African navy’s strength and capabilities. IOL reported that three naval officers; Lieutenant Commander Gillian Elizabeth Hector (Executive Officer), Master Warrant Officer William Masela Mathipa (Coxswain), and Warrant Officer Class One Mmokwapa Lucas Mojela (Coxswain under training) died during the exercise, which was part of the SA National Defence Force’s upcoming ‘Mini’ Navy Festival at the V&A Waterfront between September 23 and 25 in support of the City of Cape Town’s Freedom of Entry Parade and Heritage Day celebrations.

The SA Navy submarine SAS Manthatisi was en route to Cape Town and was conducting a vertical transfer using the SA Air Force Maritime Lynx helicopter. The SANDF said the VERTREP evolution was immediately cancelled and efforts were launched to recover the members. Images from the rescue near Kommetjie where three naval officers were killed when they were reportedly struck by a wave. Picture: Chris Binnington

Speaking to IOL, Maritime Project Leader and Senior Researcher at the Institute for Security Studies Timothy Walker said South Africa’s navy does not have a substantial naval fleet compared to Britain, France, the USA, China, India, and other countries, but it does have a relatively sophisticated set of vessels, including submarines. Walker added that the circumstances under which the exercise was being done was very severe. "As you know, looking at the weather offshore in terms of storm surges and conditions, they were severe, as is the case in other places around the world, like in North Africa, for instance. The Cape of Good Hope has very notorious storms, and South Africa has what many consider to be rogue waves. There are many other places where this occurs," he said.

Images from the rescue near Kommetjie where three naval officers were killed when they were reportedly struck by a wave. Picture: Chris Binnington Speaking to 702, defence analyst Dean Wingrin said the weather conditions made seas rough; however, the navy needs to take every opportunity to train at sea, and a lack of funding made it challenging, but sailors need to get experience on the water. In 2012, the SAS Queen Modjadji hit the ocean floor during an exercise off the East Coast during a routine diving safety drill and hydraulic oil pressure failure exercise.

Other navy-related incidents around the world In 2005 - The USS San Francisco collided with a seamount near Guam. One person was killed. The vessel was on a high-speed voyage to Australia, hotcars.com reported. In 2003 - 70 people aboard the Ming 361 diesel-electric submarine suffocated to death while the submarine was performing tests in the Yellow Sea.

In 1989 - 42 people were killed when the K-278 Soviet nuclear attack submarine sank. In 1963 - the USS Thresher, a nuclear-powered attack submarine, sank while performing diving tests. More than 120 men onboard died. In 1944 - 5,400 people died when the US submarine Sturgeon fired torpedoes into the Toyama Maru.