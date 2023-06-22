Cape Town - The West Coast District Municipality has confirmed the reconstruction project to repair the access road to Citrusdal which was severely damaged by the recent floods. Construction has begun to repair the road connecting Citrusdal to the N7 that washed away when the Olifants River Valley got flooded.

The reconstruction project is being done in collaboration with Western Cape Government and Cederberg Local Municipality. This comes after torrential rains and gale-force winds have caused damage to some parts of the province. According to the West Coast District Municipality, the work includes the repair of the main road and the relocation, and repair of riverbanks which were damaged due to the floods.

"We are in the process of making sure that temporary measures are in place before Saturday, so that people cannot be forced to use the alternative route when travelling in this area," West Coast District Municipality, spokesperson Heinrich Robertson said. "The damage of the roads has also delayed the process of offering relief to community members whose homes were affected by the floods. "Next week we will be in full swing of building proper roads and all other structures that were affected, or damaged" Robertson said.

Robertson further added that Eskom has fixed the electricity crisis that took place during this period and all parts of Citrusdal will not be switched on at the same time as the electrical team will turn on the power in phases so that the power will not "trip" again. Meanwhile, Gift of the Givers’ Project Manager, Ali Sablay has recounted a tale of devastation and tragedy in areas like Rawsonville, and Citrusdal. He says that due to the heavy rains letting up, they can finally get to some affected areas that were blocked off due to roads being washed away.

He further added that it will take several months before any normality can return to the flood-hit communities. Executive Mayor of West Coast District Municipality, Boffie Strydom, thanked all the role players for their swift and urgent action. “We as the district municipality will continue to support all efforts to restore and repair the damaged infrastructure.