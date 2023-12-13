Rock climber survives 15-metre fall

A 35-year-old rock climber was rescued after he fell 15 metres while climbing at The Mine on Ou Kaapse Weg near Steenberg on Tuesday, the Wilderness Search And Rescue (WSAR) confirmed. The WSAR spokesperson, David Nel said the climber, a foreigner visitor, was with eight others climbing at The Mine, a steep and overhanging sport climbing crag on the mountain above the Silvermine Military base when he injured himself.

A crag is a rock climbing area, typically found on dominant rock features like buttresses or cliff faces, with one or more climbing routes on it. Sport climbing routes have safety anchors bolted into the rock. “According to reports, the climber was nearing the third bolt on a route called Locomotion, when he fell approximately 15 metres, tumbling down past the start of the route. A foreigner fell 15 metres while rock climbing on Tuesday. Picture: The Mountain Club of SA – Search And Rescue, Daniel Vorster and Fredy Mohorich “Realising the climber had injured himself, a member of the group immediately called the emergency number 021 937 0300. Teams of rescuers quickly hiked up to the fallen climber.

“He was treated by a paramedic before rescuers moved him onto a rescue stretcher. A foreigner fell 15 metres while rock climbing on Tuesday. Picture: The Mountain Club of SA – Search And Rescue, Daniel Vorster and Fredy Mohorich “The rescue team again deployed the incredible Cascade Rescue Company Terra Tamer stretcher wheel,” Nel said. He said together with a rope safety system, the wheel allowed the team to move the stretchered man safely over the broken ground from the crag back down to the hiking trail.

Rescuers carried the man back down the trail to the parking area where he was transferred to a waiting ambulance and was driven to a hospital. “Rock climbing is generally a safe activity with a strong focus on buddy-check safety,” he said. In the last 15 years, Wilderness Search And Rescue has responded to only 68 rock climbing-related incidents, roughly 3% of rescues annually.

“No injuries were reported in 28 of these call-outs. “We encourage anyone curious about the sport, to visit one of the many rock climbing gyms in Cape Town, or hire a qualified climbing guide, to help to show them the ropes. “We wish the patient a speedy recovery,” Nel said.