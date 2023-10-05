Australian hiker rescued after collapse on Table Mountain

A 33-year-old Australian hiker was treated for heat-related injuries after she collapsed on Fountain Ledge, Table Mountain, on Monday. The woman along with three friends started their hike up the India Venster trail.

According to Wilderness Search and Rescue (WSAR), they had turned onto Fountain Ledge below the upper cable station when she suddenly collapsed. WSAR teams of professionals and volunteers responded to Table Mountain after the group reported that one of their members had collapsed. The Table Mountain Aerial Cableway assisted by ferrying teams of rescuers and medics to the top of the mountain.

WSAR said the teams requested the assistance of Western Cape Department of Health and Wellness EMS / Air Mercy Service (AMS) rescue helicopter. The hiker was then flown to a nearby landing zone and transferred to a waiting ambulance before being driven to hospital. WSAR spokesperson David Nel said the mountain has been busy with outdoor enthusiasts taking advantage of the school holidays and the warmer weather.