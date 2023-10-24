SA's first specialised paediatric and special needs dental care unit launched

The Rotary Club, the Provincial Government of the Western Cape (PGWC), and the Department of Paediatric Dentistry of the University of the Western Cape (UWC) have launched the nation's first specialised paediatric and special needs dental care unit. This pioneering initiative promises to enhance efficiency, reduce anxiety for young patients, and sharpen the focus on providing dedicated oral health services to children, especially those with special health care needs.

It also stands as a steadfast response to establish such a paediatric dental unit, promising to positively impact service delivery to the children of the Western Cape. “Working towards the recognition of paediatric dentistry as a specialty in South Africa, the need for a dedicated, specialised, child-friendly facility was identified, particularly in the Western Cape,” said Bellville Rotary Club president, Delene Swart. “The establishment of a dedicated paediatric dentistry surgery unit equipped with the latest materials and state-of-the-art equipment will not only enhance service quality but also serve as an invaluable training ground for postgraduate students.

"The influence goes beyond mere smiles; it symbolises a watershed moment in South African healthcare, focusing on children's dental health," Swart said. Swart further added that the project is expected to increase treatment capacity in the field of paediatric dentistry, thereby alleviating the workload of local healthcare professionals.

President of the South African Association of Paediatric Dentistry and course coordinator for the Masters programme in Paediatric Dentistry at UWC, Dr. Nicoline Potgieter, emphasised the enduring plight of the children in South Africa, who are in dire need of expert oral health care. “It is important to note that oral health directly impacts general health, which directly impacts quality of life. It is our responsibility to provide for the basic health care needs of our children. “Theological advances incorporated into the unit support minimally invasive techniques and preventative dentistry, and the environment is focused on making the dental visit more pleasant for the child patient. Hopefully this is the first of many dedicated paediatric and special needs units across South Africa,” Potgieter added.