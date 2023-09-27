School learners and adults stranded at Cango Mountain Resort by Cape storm rescued

Greater Oudtshoorn Municipality Mayor Chris Macpherson has confirmed that a group 72 of learners, as well as adults, who were trapped at Cango Mountain Resort due to heavy rains have been finally rescued. This comes after the downpour caused the Le Roux River, running through the heart of Cango Mountain Resort, to overflow, trapping them on the premises.

On Tuesday, IOL reported that Oudtshoorn Municipality disaster management deployed an Air Mercy helicopter to rescue 72 Aliwal North Primary School students and 10 adults trapped at Cango Mountain Resort due to heavy rains. Greater Oudtshoorn Municipality Mayor Chris Macpherson said that: “I am delighted to hear that the children and adults trapped at Kango Mountain since Sunday were able to ride out early this morning. “The river sank to such an extent during the night that vehicles could safely drive across the low water bridge.

“We wish the school group and other tourists who might eventually hit the road a prosperous and safe journey back. Macpherson urged motorists that streets in the town are still closed where the Grobbelaars River is crossed. Meiringspoort is also still closed, and the road to Kango Bergoord was washed away in one place, so motorists should be extremely careful. “My sincere thanks and appreciation to every person who worked very hard this past weekend to assist people and keep everyone safe,” Macpherson said.