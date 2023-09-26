The Greater Oudtshoorn Municipality disaster management has dispatched an emergency helicopter aid to a group of 72 school children from Aliwal North Primary School, as well as 10 adults, who find themselves stranded at Cango Mountain Resort due to heavy rains. This comes after the downpour caused the Le Roux River, running through the heart of Cango Mountain Resort, to overflow, trapping them on the premises.

The municipality says if weather conditions permit, the group should be able to safely cross over by Wednesday, September 27, 2023. “In response to the challenging circumstances, arrangements were made to dispatch a helicopter to provide much-needed food and water supplies to the group at Cango Mountain Resort, as they are unable to cross over the flooded river and roads. "Thankfully, there are no casualties; both children and adults are in good health, but they are temporarily unable to leave the resort,” the municipality said.

Picture: The Greater Oudtshoorn Municipality The municipality further added that disaster management is out to deliver food to the Air Mercy Helicopter (AMS), who is on standby to deliver essential sustenance to the schoolchildren and adults until the floodwaters recede and the roads become passable again. “We express our deep appreciation for the quick and coordinated efforts of all involved, especially the helicopter crew. “Disaster management will continue to monitor the situation closely and will provide further updates as the conditions improve and travel becomes safer.