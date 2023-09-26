Cape of Good Hope SPCA launches rescue operation in response to devastating floods in Cape Town

As torrential rains wreaked havoc across the Western Cape, the Cape of Good Hope Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) launched a massive rescue operation. Extensive flooding was reported in various areas across the Western Cape, sparking the rescue operation.

The spokesperson for the Cape of Good Hope SPCA, Belinda Abraham said the operation was focused on informal settlements in Cape Town as floods left numerous families stranded and countless animals in perilous conditions. "We have been working throughout the weekend to respond to the crisis and to rescue and provide essential care to animals that have been stranded and our teams are proactively working in several areas today (on Tuesday)," Abraham said. The Cape of Good Hope SPCA launched emergency rescue operations as numerous areas were reported to be flooding across Cape Town. Picture: Cape of Good Hope SPCA "We've been on the ground, braving challenging conditions, to rescue and provide immediate relief to the animals who have been caught up in this natural disaster," she said.

"The situation continues to evolve and we're awaiting precise numbers regarding the affected animals. We will know more once the team returns from the field." The Cape of Good Hope SPCA is calling on the support and generosity of members of the public as well as local businesses and organisations to aid its ongoing efforts. Dogs, cats, horses, chickens, and wild animals like chameleons are among those rescued so far.

Abraham said financial aid will be crucial in ensuring the SPCA can provide shelter, veterinary care, and food for the influx of animals. "As the only animal welfare organisation that responds to natural disasters, our role in saving animal lives is crucial at this time," Abraham said. "We extend our thanks to the City of Cape Town's Disaster Response team and other rescue services who assisted us with moving several horses and cattle to higher ground over the weekend."