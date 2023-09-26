Storm update: Eight dead by electrocution in Cape Town due to rough weather

The City of Cape Town’s Disaster Risk Management has confirmed the death of eight people as heavy rains and winds battered the metropole. The spokesperson for Disaster Risk Management, Charlotte Powell said the City continues to work closely with relevant external agencies to monitor and address the impacts of the inclement weather experience in the last 24 to 36 hours.

Powell said of those who died, four were children. “Unfortunately, the Disaster Operations Centre has had confirmation of eight fatalities caused by electrocution - four people died in the Covid-19 informal settlement in Driftsands, as well as four children in the Klipfontein area,” Powell said. In the situation report released on Tuesday, Powell said emergency services assisted six children trapped in three different houses in Strand.

They were evacuated to the Strand Fire Station. Residents from a retirement village in Somerset West were also evacuated and 170 people were evacuated to a hall in Sir Lowry’s Pass Village. During evacuations in Faure and Sandvlei in Macassar, residents indicated they would be seeking shelter from family and friends.

“A group of people was reported trapped at the Kogel Bay resort as a result of roads being closed on both sides leading to Gordon’s Bay and Rooi-Els. The Provincial Disaster Risk Management Centre assisted the City in rescue efforts,” Powell said. Flooding Flooding was reported in the following informal settlements: Shuku-Shukma and Sir Lowry’s Pass Village, Rasta Camp, Riemvasmaak, 7de Laan Sandvlei Macassar, Old Faure Driftsands, Mfuleni, Bellville South, NY111 Gugulethu, Barcelona IFS Gugulethu, Green Park IFS Mfuleni, Thabo Mbeki IFS Philippi East, RR Section PJS Section TRA Section in Khayelitsha, Taiwan IFS Site C in Khayelitsha, Paul Avenue Macaza informal settlement in Khayelitsha, Morkel Cottages informal settlement in Strand, Ekuphumleni, Du Noon, DM Section, France, QQ Section, Green Point, Qandu Qandu and SST informal settlement in Khayelitsha, and 8ste Laan informal settlement in Valhalla Park.

Assessments so far have indicated under 1,000 structures have been affected. “Sand and milling has already started being distributed to assist affected communities, while a number of humanitarian relief agencies are assisting with meals, blankets and other supplies like baby packs,” Powell said. Flooding of formal dwellings has been reported in areas including Durbanville, Bo-Kaap, Schaapkraal, Bellville South, Belhar, Sandvlei in Macassar, Strand, Gordon’s Bay, Knorhoek, Scottsdene and Hout Bay.

A building inspector attended to a house in Sir Lowry’s Pass Village which was collapsing. Dams and rivers The sluice gate was opened at sSage 6 to mitigate downstream flooding at the Wemmershoek Dam, but the opening of the gates has since been downgraded to Stage 3. The Lourens and Eersterivier have burst their banks.

The Spaanschemat River burst its bank onto M42 opposite Tokai Forest. Uprooted trees Reports of uprooted trees were identified in Hout Bay Main Road, Macassar, Rondebosch East, Durbanville, Kuilsriver, Woodstock, Klipheuwel informal settlement, Malmesbury farms, Goodwood, Bellville, Protea Village, Uitsig, Brackenfell and Belmont Park. The City of Cape Town’s Recreation and Parks are currently attending to the reported incidents.

Power outages Weather-related power outages were experienced in several parts of the City of Cape Town. “Electricity technicians have been attending to affected areas to restore power. “Assessments will continue today,” Powell said.