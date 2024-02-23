Seven hundred tons of poop a day — the ethics of livestock carriers

Livestock carriers, often shrouded in controversy, have once again captured the attention of South Africans, particularly Capetonians, following the docking of cattle ship Al Kuwait in Cape Town on Sunday night. The debate surrounding these vessels encompasses a multitude of factors, each contributing to the complexity of the issue.

The historical roots of livestock shipping, according to Shipyard, trace back centuries, with ancient civilisations utilising maritime routes to transport animals for various purposes. From the Roman Empire's trade in exotic animals for entertainment to Polynesian migrations with domesticated livestock, the practice has long been ingrained in human history. Fast forward to the modern era, and livestock carriers remain a vital component of global trade, driven primarily by economic considerations.

The demand for fresh meat, consumer preferences for specific labels of origin, and unequal technological development all contribute to the continued existence of these vessels. In regions where meat processing is costly or infrastructure is lacking, importing live animals offers a more economically viable solution. For example, live cattle export is widely practised in Australia with the country's Agricultural Department recording 600,000 live cattle exported in 2022, with exports peaking at 1.3 million in 2018.

The majority of cattle are destined for Asia and the Middle East where it is more economically viable to import live cattle instead of processed meat. In 2023, South Africa exported live animals and animal products to the total value of R1.36 billion with the department of agriculture outlining guidelines for the exportation of live animals. However, the ethical implications of livestock shipping have come under intense scrutiny in recent years, particularly in light of high-profile tragedies such as the capsizing of the Queen Hind and the sinking of the Gulf Livestock which have raised serious concerns about the welfare of animals transported by sea.

Tight quarters, poor ventilation, and adverse weather conditions pose significant risks to the well-being of livestock, leading to injuries, illnesses, and even death. As the Cape of Good Hope SPCA found, the cattle on the Al Kuwait, which was scheduled to depart on Monday night, are being subjected to standing in ankle-deep excreta on hard floors with little to no light. Apart from the obvious animal welfare concerns, the environmental impact of livestock carriers cannot be ignored, with emissions from these vessels contributing to air and water pollution.

According to Farm & Animals, a typical 600kg cow produces around 37kg of excrement a day. With 19,000 cattle on the Al Kuwait, the ship would have to dispose of 703,000 kg of waste per day, usually in international waters. 703,000kg of excrement per day disposed of into the sea Another cattle ship which made headlines across the world recently was the MV Bahijah which sailed from Fremantle, Western Australia on January 5, bound for Israel with about 14,000 sheep and 2,000 cattle on board.

The vessel was diverted from its route due to the threat of attack by Yemen's Houthi militia before being ordered home by the Australian government. Australian animal rights advocates and some politicians have branded the treatment of the livestock on the ship as cruel, but the government and industry say they are in good condition. The government last week rejected an application by the exporter to ship the animals to Israel around Africa, a nearly five-week journey that would have extended their time on board to more than two months.

Unloading the vessel would take several days and the animals would need to be quarantined according to Australian biosecurity rules. In an era of heightened awareness about climate change and sustainability, the carbon footprint of transporting live animals across oceans has become a pressing concern for many. In April 2023, New Zealand became the first country to officially ban the export of animals by sea. This decision was fuelled by tireless advocacy efforts by organisations like SAFE For Animals NZ.