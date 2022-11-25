Shark warning at Strand Beach after whale carcass washes up, swimming banned this weekend

Cape Town - The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) and the City of Cape Town (CoCT) have appealed to bathers, paddlers, surfers, and sailboarders not to swim at the Strand beachfront this weekend after a sharks attracting whale carcass washed up on shore on Friday. The NSRI and City said swimmers had to be cautious as a whale carcass would attract sharks.

They said the whale carcass would likely beach overnight along the Strand Beach front on Friday. NSRI spokesperson, Craig Lambinon, said the City of Cape Town’s Law Enforcement Marine Unit officers, CoCT lifeguards, Strand Surf Lifesaving lifeguards and Strand Neighbourhood Watch were appealing to bathers to not enter the water on Saturday and on Sunday. Lambinon further said that CoCT teams would investigate the removal of the whale carcass.