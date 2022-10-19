Sinalo Ntlemeza’s murderers get 22 years in jail

Cape Town - The two men who murdered and tried to rape a 23-year-old woman have been handed hefty sentences in the Wynberg Regional Court. Mark Julies, 30, and Marco Johnson, 31, were convicted on July 13, on charges of housebreaking with the intent to rob, attempted rape, robbery with aggravating circumstances, and murder.

Julies and Johnson were found guilty of murdering 23-year-old Sinalo Ntlemeza in Heinz Park on May 25, 2016. Ntlemeza’s brother had found her body at her neighbour’s house. Ntsika Ntlemeza the brother of Sinalo Ntlemeza found her lifeless body. File Picture: Jeffrey Abrahams At the time of the incident, the Cape Times spoke to the brother who was in Grade 12 at the time.

Ntsika Ntlemeza told the publication that he and his sister lived alone while their mother lived in the Eastern Cape. He said he went looking for his sister at the neighbour’s house because they had to sort their father’s pension fund. She often visited the neighbours and it was where she often watched TV. “I found her lying on her back, and there was a lot of blood. She was stabbed in the neck multiple times.

“It was a very scary scene. She was half-naked, as if she was raped,” he said. The Western Cape spokesperson for the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks), Zinzi Hani, said the men would effectively serve 22 years’ direct imprisonment. Julies was sentenced to eight years’ imprisonment for housebreaking with the intent to rob, 12 years for robbery with aggravating circumstances and 22 years for murder.

Julies was acquitted on the attempted rape charge. “All three counts are to run concurrently and he will effectively serve 22 years’ direct imprisonment,” Hani said. Johnson was sentenced to eight years’ imprisonment for housebreaking with the intent to rob, 12 years for robbery with aggravating circumstances, six years for attempted rape and 22 years for murder.

“All four counts will run concurrently and he will effectively serve 22 years’ direct imprisonment,” Hani said. The acting provincial head of the Hawks, Brigadier Piet Bergh welcomed the sentencing and commended members for ensuring a successful prosecution. [email protected]