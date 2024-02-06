With the State of the Nation Address (Sona) taking place in the Cape Town City Hall this Thursday, the City of Cape Town has advised motorists of numerous road closures which will be enforced around the central business district (CBD). The City says some of the road closures will be in place for a week, until February 15, 2024, to accommodate post-State of the Nation 2024 activities, including the Sona Debate and President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Sona Reply.

The road closures are expected to affect the normal flow of traffic in and around the city bowl, and motorists have been urged to plan routes accordingly. It is also important to note there will be restricted parking in some areas. Road affected by the State of the Nation Address takes place on Thursday, February 8. Picture: CoCT Road closures Road closures in place include:

– Darling Street between Buitenkant and Tenant Street, and from 3pm until midnight on Tuesday, 3pm until midnight on Wednesday, and 6.45pm until 7.30pm on Thursday. On February 13 - 15, it will also be closed from midnight. – Darling Street between Plein and Buitenkant Street will be closed from from 3pm until midnight on Tuesday, 3pm until midnight on Wednesday, and 6am until midnight on Thursday. On February 13 - 15, it will also be closed from midnight. – Corporation Street between Caledon and Darling Street will be closed from Tuesday to Thursday between 5am and midnight. On February 13 - 15 it will be closed between 6am to 8pm.

Rehearsals – Tuesday and Wednesday at 6pm. – There will be a Sona debate from Tuesday, February 13, until Thursday, February 15. – There will be curbside security fencing around the perimeter of the Cape Town City Hall until Friday, February 23, 2024.

Roads affected by the State of the Nation Address takes place on Thursday, February 8. Picture: CoCT Parking restrictions There will be restrictions from midnight until 11.45pm on Thursday, February 8, and from Tuesday, February 13, until Thursday, February 15 in: – Grand Parade, Cape Town – Roeland Street: outgoing lane between Plein Street and 37 Plein Street (building next to Nieumeester parking)

– Plein Street: between Roeland and Darling Street – Spin Street: between Parliament and Plein Street – Commercial Street between Buitenkant and Plein Street

– Parade Street between Caledon and Longmarket Streets – Corporation Street between Longmarket and Caledon Streets – Caledon Street: Between Corporation and Parade Street

The State of the Nation Address takes place on Thursday, February 8. Picture: CoCT Alternative routes The City of Cape Town has advised of alternative routes to be taken, which include: – From the N2 (Settler’s Way): use the N1, FW de Klerk Blvd via M5 (Black River Parkway), or M7 (Jakes Gerwel Drive). – From the M3 (Union Ave): use the M5 (Black River Parkway) and N1 (FW de Klerk Boulevard) or M4 (Main Road), onto Victoria Road, right onto Christiaan Barnard Road to circle the outer CBD. Note: Tennant, De Villiers is closed; no access to Roeland Street; Annandale/Orange Street. Use lower CBD and circle. Unless it’s for local access to the residential areas. Right onto Christiaan Barnard Road to circle the outer CBD.

– Outer CBD Circle Road: Use the following ring route to/from the area of the CBD affecting you: Christiaan Barnard Street. FW de Klerk Blvd. Buitengracht. Buitensingel Street. Orange Street. Jutland Ave. Public transport The MyCiTi operations will also be affected. MyCiTi services will be affected. Picture: CoCT Golden Arrow Bus Service operations will be affected as follows: