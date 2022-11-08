South Africa’s first drive-through licence centre launched in George

Cape Town - A drive-through licence centre has been launched in Blanco, George, during a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The centre was launched by the town’s Executive Mayor, Alderman Leon van Wyk and Western Cape MEC of mobility, Daylin Mitchell, on Monday.

The building where the centre was previously is an unused municipal building which has been converted into the new innovative Motor Vehicle and Registration (MVR) satellite office. The centre offers a drive-through service to assist in motor vehicle licence renewals and inside counters to handle bulk services. SA's first drive-through licence centre has been launched in George. Photo: Ntomboxolo Makoba-Somdaka/WCG “The innovative drive-through service centre, which is the first in the country, will help alleviate the pressure at the Blanco satellite office. The Western Cape Government is working with local governments in our province day in, day out to improve service delivery and respond to demands for increased capacity across government.

“The Western Cape Government, through the Department of Transport of Public Works, made a financial contribution to the project and provided the equipment network infrastructure and connectivity through the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC),” Mitchell said. He said Western Cape Premier Alan Winde had challenged his cabinet to rethink, innovate and push back against going back to pre-Covid-19 normal and has placed a special focus on improving mobility in the province. “This facility is one of many examples of programmes we have implemented to improve mobility in the Western Cape.

“Improving mobility will not be possible without partnerships across government and, often, the private sector, too. More innovative solutions, like this drive-through centre, are possible through collaboration and partnership. “It is my priority to ensure we achieve a safe, convenient and affordable system of mobility that lies at the heart of economic growth for jobs, safety and wellbeing, which is fundamental for the dignity of the province’s citizens,” Mitchell added. The drive-through centre will only offer vehicle licence renewals at the drive-through window.

All other transactions will be processed at the Hibernia Street premises. Only two licenses can be processed per person, and no cash payments will be accepted. Only card payments. [email protected]