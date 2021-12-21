SPCA lauds Cape Town’s amended animal by-laws

THE Cape of Good Hope SPCA has renewed hope following Cape Town’s amended animal By-laws which were recently passed, and highlights three components that stand out for the animal-based organisation. The updated by-laws were passed and published on December 9 and have since accrued major support from Mzananda Animal Clinic in Khayelitsha and the Animal Welfare Society of SA to name a few.

The Cape of Good Hope SPCA feelings towards the City of Cape Town’s (CoCT) comprehensive and clear guide to animal owners is no different, it reveals on Tuesday. The SPCA says it has been consistently under strain with the number of stray or unwanted pets it takes in, with an expectation of 2 000 animals to be brought in by January 2022. “The conditions of the animals coming into our facility is heartbreaking, some are already dying while others are emaciated, injured or suffering from one of the many diseases that result from neglect,” the Cape of Good Hope SPCA says.

Section 3 subsection 1 concerned with animal breeding now requires all dogs or cats over six months old to be sterilised unless the pet owner has a permit from the City is an amendment that will bring desperately needed relief in the animal welfare sector and the well-being of said animals. “For us, pet sterilisation translates directly into the prevention of cruelty to animals before it can occur, and remains one of the only two proactive tools we have at our disposal in the fight against animal cruelty,” the SPCA says. The prohibition of begging with animals - Section 12 subsection 1 - will prevent animals from being exploited in the organisation’s view.

“The by-law is not about preventing the homeless from having pets as companions but rather to prevent people from taking advantage of this,” the SPCA vehemently states. Furthermore, Section 13 subsection 17 involving the unauthorised sale of animals in public places, movable structures, public markets or online which includes social media platforms is another component that stands out for the SPCA. “Puppy hawkers have little or no regard for the welfare of animals, who are merely commodities of trade,” the animal welfare organisation says.