Stellenbosch University sets up panel to probe Wilgenhof abuse claims

Stellenbosch University has set up a panel to probe shocking initiation-like allegations surrounding its Wilgenhof residence. According to SU, “disturbing items” were found in two rooms at Wilgenhof during an audit of the spaces and amenities of the residence.

"The disturbing items have been removed and stored in safekeeping. These two rooms have been repainted and will be used for their original purpose," SU said in a statement. The university said a panel, consisting of the university's Deputy Registrar of Governance, Ethics and Compliance, an experienced independent Advocate from the Cape Bar and a former experienced university executive in higher education, will review the items and advise on the next steps. The panel will be asked to submit its report by the end of February.

The probe and subsequent repaint come following claims of abuse at the residence. SU Rector, Professor Wim de Villiers, has further moved to assure staff, students and parents that the university is attending to the matter with the seriousness it deserves within the approved policies and practices of the institution. "Let us allow the panel to do its work and in the process help us to shape the welcoming and inclusive centre of excellence that we are all striving for,“ he said.