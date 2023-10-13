Steven Taylor showers Magic828AM listeners with more gifts

The former BRICS TV channel manager and UCT Radio chart show host, Steven Taylor, takes his career to a new level on the Magic828AM 9-12pm as he spoils listeners with vouchers. Taylor started his first show on Saturday, October 7, from 9-12pm on Magic828AM by giving Loot a R250 voucher and Food Lover's Market a R250 voucher.

Having started his new show with excitement, listeners were showered with gifts, and through the month of October, Taylor will be giving away a R250 Loot voucher as well as a chance to win a Pikstel set courtesy of the Cape Town Knife Show happening October 28 and 29 in Sunningdale. “The first show was good because there was some great engagement with listeners,” Taylor said. He began his radio career at 15 by joining the Street Seeds show on Bush Radio (89.5 FM) and later anchored his own Saturday afternoon show, the Bush Top 40.

Taylor became the channel manager of the BRICS TV Channel, where he also hosted shows including The Diplomat and The Sit Down. In his time on air, he has also interviewed many well-known names, including Annie Lennox, Daniel Bedingfield, Wayne Brady, Dolph Lundgren, Shannon Elizabeth, Texas Battle, Eddy Grant, Dr. Alban, and Right Said Fred. The excited Taylor welcomed his big break into commercial radio and looked forward to engaging more with audiences.

“I thank Graeme White, the programme manager, who has given me this opportunity. I grew up listening to Graeme, so it was an honour when this opportunity came about. You can expect to hear those hits from the 80’s, 90's, and 2000’s on air,” Taylor said. Celebrities and friends got involved to wish Taylor all the best for his show. Western Cape Premier Alan Winde said in a video said: "I want to wish Steven Taylor all the very best with his brand new show on Magic828AM. This is a 9-12pm show on Saturday, and we will be turning in".

Lee John from Imagination, who had many hits including Just an Illusion, Music, and Lights, said: “I want to give a hearty congratulations to Steven on his new show, Magic828AM, and I know you will be playing a lot of Imagination music. I also want to let you know that we are celebrating 40 years of imagination. "We are going to be on our flashback tour next year, so check our website to get your tickets to come and see us on tour. So another congratulations to Steve," Lee John added. English pop singer and occasional actor, Chesney Lee Hawkes, who had hits such as ‘The One and Only’, said: "Congratulations to my old mate Steven Taylor on his new show on Magic828AM. I hope everything goes fabulous, and I know it will".

90’s star Dr Alban, a Swedish musician and producer who had hits such as It's My Life and Hallelujah, also wished Taylor the best with his new show on Magic828AM. Jamaican-English record producer Phil Fearon of Galaxy, who had hits with What Do I Do and Everybody’s Laughing, also congratulated Taylor on his new show and wished him all the best. You can listen to Taylor on Saturday morning from 9-12pm on Magic828AM, anywhere in the Western Cape, or stream via the Magic828AM app and website.