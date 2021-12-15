Suspects in court for issuing fraudulent roadworthy certificates for R250

CAPE TOWN – Three suspects are expected to appear in the Bellville Magistrate’s Court today, for allegedly issuing fraudulent roadworthy certificates. According to the spokesperson for the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks), Lieutenant-Colonel Philani Nkwalase, the suspects between 43 years old and 61 years old, face charges of fraud and corruption.

He said members attached to the Hawks’ Serious Corruption Investigation team in Cape Town acted on information received about the suspects who were allegedly issuing unlawful vehicle roadworthy certificates to private individuals at the Goodwood testing station. “Preliminary investigation by the Hawks revealed that they were allegedly selling roadworthy certificates to motorists without the vehicles undergoing the necessary roadworthy tests. “The two vehicle examiners as well as the middle man were allegedly charging R250 per vehicle,” Nkwalase said.

In an unrelated incident in the Eastern Cape, an IT company employee was sentenced in the Gqeberha Specialised Commercial Crimes Court to three years correctional supervision and five years imprisonment wholly suspended for five years on charges of fraud on condition he is not convicted on the same charge. Charles Matthew Rhodes, 50, an employee of Alphatec CC, misappropriated funds of the business for personal gain in that he used company funds for his personal expenses to an amount of R355 000 between 2000 and 2006. Hawks spokesperson in the Eastern Cape, Captain Yolisa Mgolodela said the Gqeberha based Serious Commercial Crime Investigation team led an intensive investigation and arrested Rhodes on February 15, 2017, where he was released on a warning.