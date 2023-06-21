Independent Online
Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Table Bay Nature Reserve’s Rietvlei section closed due to floods

Table Bay Nature Reserve’s Rietvlei section temporarily closed due to localised flooding. Picture: Bruce Sutherland/ City of Cape Town

Published 1h ago

Cape Town - The City of Cape Town says the Table Bay Nature Reserve’s Rietvlei section remains temporarily closed due to localised flooding.

The Rietvlei section is closed to the public for all land-based recreational activities, such as birdwatching and walking until further notice.

This is due to some localised flooding within the reserve affecting many roads, trails, picnic areas and boardwalks.

"In the interest of visitors’ safety, and given the inaccessibility of many of the walking trails, the City’s environmental management department has closed the land-based areas of the Rietvlei section until further notice," the City’s deputy mayor and mayco member for spatial planning and environment, Alderman Eddie Andrews said.

However, Andrews added that the recreational waterways in the Rietvlei section will remain open as usual.

"Our Table Bay Reserve management will monitor the water levels at Rietvlei and the situation on-site by doing daily patrols and investigations.

"We can assure all residents that we will re-open these sections the moment it is safe for public admission," Andrews said.

Andrews further urged the public to report any wild animals in distress within the greater Milnerton area to the Cape of Good Hope SPCA at 021 700 4140.

Alternately, contact the Table Bay Nature Reserve on 021 444 0315.

IOL

