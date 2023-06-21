Table Bay Nature Reserve’s Rietvlei section closed due to floods

The Rietvlei section is closed to the public for all land-based recreational activities, such as birdwatching and walking until further notice.

Cape Town - The City of Cape Town says the Table Bay Nature Reserve’s Rietvlei section remains temporarily closed due to localised flooding.

This is due to some localised flooding within the reserve affecting many roads, trails, picnic areas and boardwalks.

"In the interest of visitors’ safety, and given the inaccessibility of many of the walking trails, the City’s environmental management department has closed the land-based areas of the Rietvlei section until further notice," the City’s deputy mayor and mayco member for spatial planning and environment, Alderman Eddie Andrews said.

However, Andrews added that the recreational waterways in the Rietvlei section will remain open as usual.