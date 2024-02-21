These are the torturous conditions animals endure during sea transport

While ‘Al Kuwait’, the livestock carrier that has caused a stench in various parts of Cape Town, was confirmed to have departed on Tuesday for Iraq, the odour is expected to stick around for a while. The NSPCA described the hideous scenes on the vessel after it conducted an inspection on board the vessel over three days, which started on Sunday.

“The scenes on the vessel were abhorrent, with an extreme build-up of faeces and urine, and animals having no option but to rest in dams of their own excrement,” said NSPCA spokesperson Jacques Peacock. The NSPCA said they had to euthanise eight cows aboard the ship. But is this a one time occurrence? Four Paws animal rights group revealed what the conditions are like that for the thousands of cattle on sea transit.

Every year, millions of animals endure harrowing journeys as they are transported across seas to their destinations. From overcrowded vessels to substandard conditions, the plight of these creatures remains largely unnoticed. With mounting concerns over animal welfare, several organisations are continuing their call for an end to this suffering. The statistics are staggering. Annually, 4.5 million cattle, pigs, sheep and goats are exported from the EU, mainly via sea routes. These animals, predominantly sheep and cattle, embark on treacherous voyages to destinations including Libya, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, and others.

Tragedies at sea are also alarmingly frequent. In past incidents, thousands of sheep and hundreds of cattle were left stranded for months, enduring unimaginable suffering. Recent reports reveal that over half of the vessels used for transporting livestock pose a high risk to maritime safety, further exacerbating the already dire conditions on board. However, the horrors go beyond the vessels themselves.