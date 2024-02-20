Transnet tackles concerns over livestock carrier causing stench at Cape Town port

Transnet National Ports Authority (TNPA) stated that the welfare and humane treatment of the animals on board the ‘Al Kuwait’ while docked at the Port of Cape Town is a top priority. TNPA confirmed on Monday that the livestock carrier vessel, ‘Al Kuwait’, is docked at the Port of Cape Town.

"TNPA assures all stakeholders and members of the public that comprehensive measures to safeguard the health and wellbeing of the animals have been implemented while the vessel is in the port," said TNPA in a statement released on Monday. Earlier on Monday, residents of Cape Town complained of a sewage-like odour emanating in parts of the city, namely Woodstock, Observatory, Greenpoint, and the CBD. City of Cape Town Mayoral Committee Member for Water and Sanitation, Dr Zahid Badroodien, took to social media to address the issue and assured residents that investigations were under way.

According to Badroodien's updates, environmental health officials confirmed that the source of the stench was traced to a ship docked in the harbour and the ship is set to depart later. Reports later emerged that this vessel is the 'Al Kuwait' and is en route to the Middle East. It is docked at the Port of Cape Town from Brazil to load animal feed for the livestock on board. According to TNPA, the estimated departure of the vessel is February 20, 2024.

TNPA said the National Council of SPCA (NSPCA) has approved the vessel to berth and collect animal feed. The NSPCA has reiterated its firm stance against the live export of animals by sea. It acknowledged concerns regarding the stench plaguing the city and said the stench is indicative of the awful conditions the animals endure. The NSPCA added that the livestock has already spent 2½ weeks on board, with a build-up of faeces and ammonia. Investigations into the matter continue.