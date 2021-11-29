Two men charged with cop’s murder appear in Cape Town court

CAPE TOWN – Two men appeared in the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court on Monday on charges of murder after a police officer was gunned down during an armed robbery. Baxolele Matolo and Luyanda Futile appeared in court on charges of murder, attempted murder and armed robbery. Four suspects were arrested.

The case against the men has been postponed until December 6, for bail application. The court ordered the accused to be remanded in custody. The third co-accused did not appear in court as he remains in hospital under police custody.

The fourth accused had been released. The police were called out following a business robbery by four armed suspects on Friday, November 26. The suspects held the staff of the business premises at gunpoint inside the building and started shooting at police as they fled.

During the shootout, two police officers attached to the Table View police station and two of the armed robbers were wounded. Sergeant Nameto Ignatius Molema was shot in the head while his colleague, Sergeant Malibongwe Mnani was shot in the leg. Molema died upon arrival at the hospital.

Police immediately launched a manhunt for the escaped suspects and the case was handed over to the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) for investigation. Hawks spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Philani Nkwalase confirmed the other two suspects were arrested on Saturday by members of the Hawks' Serious Organised Crime Investigation team in Bellville along with Crime Intelligence and the National Intervention Unit. However, Nkwalase confirmed one of the suspects had been released as no evidence could link him to the crime.