Two suspects arrested after kidnapping two women, demanding R400K ransom

Johannesburg - Two suspects have been arrested for allegedly kidnapping two women in Mandela Park in Khayelitsha on Monday and demanding a ransom of R400 000. Hawks spokesperson, Zinzi Hani said the two victims ran their own hair business and on the day of the incident they were delivering weaves to their clients.

“The kidnappers are said to have called one of the victim’s sisters on her cellphone and demanded R400 000 ransom. “After negotiating with the kidnappers, the family agreed to pay an amount of R30 000 and the kidnappers instructed the family to pay the money via Capitec bank’s cash send. The payments were made on November 28,” Hani said. The suspects were tracked by the Bellville Hawks, Crime Intelligence and Provincial team that was monitoring their movements, following the withdrawal of the money at a Capitec ATM in Zevenwacht. The suspects were also monitored through the identified vehicle that was used by the kidnappers.

“After the cash withdrawals, the kidnappers were confronted by the police while walking towards their vehicle and were arrested. Cellphones and cash were confiscated as well as a black VW Polo,” said Hani. Both victims were rescued and taken to hospital for medical examinations after they managed to escape from where they were being held. “While the team was trying to locate the hostages, information was received that the hostages managed to break out from whence they were kept and ran towards Monwabisi beach where they managed to call the family as well as the investigating team to rescue them,” Hani said.

The two suspects, Siviwe Sidwell, 37, and Nulgisha Fodomafuneka, 48, appeared in the Khayelitsha Magistrate’s Court on Thursday following their arrest. “The case was remanded to December 13 for formal bail application,” said Hani. IOL