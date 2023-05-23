Vacuum cleaner, red carpet, and a fridge among items in Uber’s weirdest lost and found items

Cape Town – Uber has released its 2023 Lost & Found Index, which reveals the most forgotten items on e-hailing rides on the app, and among some of the more alarming items are a fridge, vacuum cleaner and a carpet. Items reported lost or forgotten were reported on the app’s built-in tech to help riders retrieve lost items.

“And on those pitch-black nights, thanks to load shedding, riders across the country forgot alternative portable light sources such as solar light, a candle and a lamp,” Uber said. “On the shopping front, looking at the amount of Woolies grocery bags often left behind, riders are most certainly thankful for Woolworth's 'Bring a Bag, Take a Bag' initiative after all, no one wants to purchase them more than once.” The company said riders in Cape Town tend to lose valuable items such as wedding rings, handbags and house keys. This gave Cape Town the title of the most forgetful city, closely followed by Johannesburg.

“And party people, if you are wondering why your party concept could have been better executed, it may have something to do with the event planner leaving a few items behind, gift bags, podiums and red carpets were among some of the most bizarre lost items,” Uber said. Here's the full list of the most popular baby items lost: Stroller Baby bottle Baby blankets Lost items that peak on certain days:

People are most likely to forget chargers on Fridays. People are most likely to forget keys on Mondays. People are most likely to forget their wallets on Tuesdays. People are most likely to forget watches and jewellery on Mondays. People are most likely to forget their passports on Thursdays. People are most likely to forget groceries on Wednesdays. Lost & Found trends: Forgetful days: Popular brands: Divas of the city: Valuables: Who needs a home? Most common lost items: Clothing, cellphones, chargers, laptops, shoes, handbags wallets and groceries.

Uber said members of the public who left something behind, should utilise the help page. The best way to retrieve a lost item is to call the driver, but if you leave your phone itself in the vehicle, you can log in to your account on a computer. Here’s what to do:

1. Tap “My Trips” and select the trip where you left something. 2. Tap “I lost an item” 3. Tap “Contact driver about a lost item”

4. Scroll down and enter the phone number you would like to be contacted on. Tap submit. 5. If you lost your personal phone, enter a friend’s phone number (you can do this by logging into your account on a computer, or using a friend’s phone). 6. Your phone will ring and connect you directly with your driver’s mobile number.