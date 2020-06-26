WATCH: A roundup of IOL's Top 5 stories this week

These are the stories that engaged our readers this week.

Liverpool breaks 30-year drought to lift the Premier League trophy

Liverpool are the Premier League champions for the first time in 30 years, ending years and years of hurt for the Merseysiders, who have failed to win just three times this season.

On Thursday, Chelsea beat Manchester City 2-1, effectively hand-delivering the trophy to Anfield.

R21.5bn set aside for Covid-19 spending in supplementary budget

Finance Minister Tito Mboweni has proposed R21.5 billion for Covid‐19-related healthcare spending in a supplementary budget tabled on Wednesday.

Mboweni also proposed a further allocation of R12.6 billion to services at the frontline of SA's response to the health crisis.

‘Political meddling could collapse VBS case’

Sources close to the investigation have warned that political interference could scupper the case against the alleged looters of the Venda Building Society (VBS) Mutual Bank.

The timing of the arrests - two years after the investigation was concluded - has raised concerns.





Level 3: New things in restaurants you're going to have to get used to

As restaurants prepare to reopen under level 3 restrictions, patrons have to prepare for the “new normal”.

Restaurant experts say people can expect to be seated next to figures, served by robots, and have their contact details shared with authorities.

Legal battle over ban on sale of cigarettes drags on as online petition gains momentum

An online petition calling for government to scrap the ban on cigarette sales has garnered more than 600 000 signatures.

In a surprise move, BAT SA was on Friday informed that its legal challenge to the ban has been postponed until early August.