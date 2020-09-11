WATCH: A roundup of IOL’s Top 5 stories this week

These are the stories that engaged our readers this week: 'We do not sell zebra meat' says Durban butcher after carcasses found in overturned truck A meat wholesaler and retailer slammed allegations that a truck full of zebra carcasses was destined for their fridges. Photographs from an accident scene circulated on social media showed zebra carcasses, claiming the load was for Emam Bux, which the butcher strongly denied. Selfless George Bizos’s death a blow to SA

Human rights and anti-apartheid icon George Bizos, died peacefully at home of natural causes, attended to by family. He was 92.

Tributes have poured in for the Rivonia trial defence lawyer, with the ANC calling him “a principled champion of the downtrodden”.

Semenya loses appeal, but says: I refuse to let World Athletics drug me or stop me from being who I am

Caster Semenya has lost her latest appeal against new rules governing testosterone levels in female athletes.

Following the news, the two-time Olympic champion said she refuses “to let World Athletics drug me or stop me from being who I am”.

Donations pour in for Wiseman the petrol attendant who was scammed by snide motorist

South Africans have opened their hearts and wallets to Wiseman Ndabezitha, the BP petrol attendant who was tricked, scammed and embarrassed on video

by a snide motorist who drove off without footing his petrol bill, much to the anger of people on social media.

EFF mobilises members to forcibly shut down Clicks SA stores

Clicks triggered the ire of South Africans over images on their website showing prejudice against natural black hair.

Protests by EFF members at stores across the country forced the retailer to close up shop for a day and remove TRESemmé products from their shelves.