WATCH: Gift of the Givers and INX Prime to host pledge line for Gaza

Humanitarian organisation Gift of the Givers and INX Prime will host a Pledge line on Thursday evening at around 8.30pm to raise funds and promote awareness of the Palestinian people's plight. The relief group Gift of the Givers and INX will use the pledge line as a platform to educate the public on the history of 75 years of Palestinian suffering in the West Bank, East Jerusalem, and Gaza.

"The current crisis can only be described as a massacre, genocide, ethnic cleansing, collective punishment, war crime, crimes against humanity, and a gigantic humanitarian crisis with disinformation and misinformation used as a weapon of war," Gift of the Givers founder Imtiaz Sooliman said. Sooliman further added that Lindiwe Sisulu, Dr Allan Boesak, Reverend Frank Chikane, Moulana Ebrahim Bham, Gift of the Givers team members, and Palestinian guests from Gaza will cover various aspects such as awareness and education. “You are welcome to make your pledge and deposit into Gift of the Givers, Standard Bank, Pietermaritzburg, Account number 052278611, Branch Code 057525, ref Palestine. A feed from the broadcast is provided free to any outlet that wants content.” Sooliman said.

Earlier, the organisation said that it has already allocated emergency funds to procure urgently needed supplies through business partners, including medicines, consumables, medical equipment, hospital transport, fuel, hygiene kits, clothing, and food. “The team is also preparing a more comprehensive response, exploring options such as an airlift once the borders reopen. “For now, Gift of the Givers only priority is to provide essential health care, water, and nutrition to vulnerable Gazans who are suffering enormous loss and hardship,” Sooliman said.