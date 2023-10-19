SA humanitarian organisations that are helping Gaza and where to donate

As the US and Egypt have reached an agreement to allow aid into Gaza, we take a look at some of the South African humanitarian organisations that are on the ground helping Gaza and who you can donate to to assist. As of publishing, the Palestinian Ministry of Health reported that the number of Palestinians killed and wounded in the Israeli war on Gaza rose to 3,478 killed, and wounded over 12,000.

In the West Bank, 60 were killed and over 1,250 wounded. Additionally, 500 Palestinians were killed in an air strike at a Gaza hospital on Tuesday. Gift of the Givers Humanitarian organisation Gift of the Givers is covering the transport cost and any incidental expenses associated with the saving of lives and bringing relief to the battered nation.

To contribute towards Gift of The Givers interventions visit www.giftofthegivers.org/make-a-difference or call 080 078 6911. Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF)/Doctors without Borders MSF has called on the bloodshed to stop and stated nothing justifies the attack on the Gaza hospital, adding that hospitals are not a target. MSF has been working on the ground since the start of the war.

To contribute towards MSF interventions, visit their donation page. Islamic Relief SA Islamic Relief SA also has people on the ground in Gaza and has been present in Gaza since 1997, providing vital emergency aid and long-term development relief. Many aid workers from this humanitarian organisation gave horrific first person accounts of what is happening.

You can contribute by donating to Islamic Relief SA here. Penny Appeal SA Penny Appeal has had a long history of distributing food to Palestinians and provided thousands of olive seedlings to provide a sustainable income for families. They also support emergency medical care by equipping an ambulance with medical items and have provided a local hospital with adequate medical facilities.