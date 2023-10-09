LIVE BLOG: This is how the Palestine-Israel conflict is unfolding

The Palestinian resistance, or Hamas, which many refer to it as, launched a major military campaign, targeting various Israeli cities and settlements. We take a look at the latest developments.

Monday, October 9 2.30pm (GMT +3) According to media reports, 12 missiles were fired from southern Lebanon toward Israel. The Israeli Army radio said the Israeli death toll has risen to 800, and Hamas fighters are still infiltrating Israel to carry out attacks.

1:30 pm (GMT +3) Al-Qassam spokesman said the Israeli occupation’s bombing of Gaza led to the killing of four enemy prisoners. Israelis bombed a market in the Jabaliya refugee camp, killing at least 50 Palestinians. According to the Palestine Chronicle, sources on the ground say that the attack is a response to the Israeli army and settlers’ violence in the West Bank and the killing of a large number of children.

Israeli Defence Minister Gallant described the Palestinians as “human animals” and vowed they would act accordingly. 1pm (GMT +3) The al-Qassam Brigades said that they bombed Tel Aviv and Jerusalem with missile salvos in response to the bombing of civilian homes in the Gaza Strip.

Sirens went off in and around Jerusalem and Tel Aviv. According to the Israeli ambulance, at least three Israelis were injured as a result of a missile attack. One person was severely injured as a result of a missile falling in Ashdod. 12:30 pm (GMT +3)

The Israeli army launched Operation Iron Swords in response to Operation al-Aqsa Flood and continues to launch intensive raids on many areas in the Gaza Strip. Israeli Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant said they were given orders to impose a complete siege on Gaza. This entails no electricity, no water, and no fuel. Al-Qassam Brigades confirmed throwing rockets at Tel Aviv and Jerusalem as a response to the Israeli bombing of civilian homes in Gaza.

12:00 pm (GMT +3) The Health Ministry in Gaza said 510 Palestinians were killed and 2,751 injured. The al-Qassam Brigades revealed they had brought into service a locally manufactured ‘Mutabar 1’ air defence system.

11am (GMT +3) The United Nations says that 123,000 people have been displaced in the Gaza Strip since the start of the escalation. 10:00 am (GMT +3)

Gaza authorities reported that the Israeli military has carried out massacres against a total of 15 families throughout the Gaza Strip. 8:30 am (GMT +3) Xinhua reported that a Hamas leader told Qatar he is not against the idea of a prisoner exchange that secures the release of all Palestinian female prisoners.

It was also reported that Qatar is working to achieve a rapid prisoner exchange between Israel and the Gaza Resistance. Saturday and Sunday Major international airlines have suspended or limited flight services to or from Tel Aviv after the attack, saying they were waiting for safety conditions to improve.