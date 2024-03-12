Western Cape dam levels decline slightly but remain stable

The Western Cape dams supplying Cape Town decreased by 1.3% in the last week to 70.4%. The dam levels last week stood at 71.7% and this time last year, dam levels were at 55.2%

The City of Cape Town was reiterating its call to members of the public to use water wisely and reminded individuals that the target was to collectively use less than 950 MLD. The City of Cape Town noted that the risk of water restriction was low. The Western Cape Water Supply System, an integrated network comprising dams, pump stations, pipelines, and tunnels, serves as a lifeline for Cape Town and neighbouring areas, supplying water for residential, agricultural, and industrial needs.

The latest data from City of Cape Town, provides a snapshot of the current water levels in key dams within the Western Cape Water Supply System. Among the major dams, the Berg River stands at 75.7% capacity, Steenbras Lower at 63.7%, Steenbras Upper at 90.8%, Theewaterskloof at 69.2%, Voëlvlei at 64.4%, and Wemmershoek at 77.2%. New water programme

With the population growing at a significant rate, City of Cape Town authorities are working to expand the City’s water supply sources. In a bid to increase water supply sources, the Water and Sanitation Directorate has implemented the New Water Programme (NWP). The NWP aims to add 300 million litres of water per day from new sources by 2030.